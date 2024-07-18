Soulja Boy Sues Tasha K, YouTuber Who Previously Defamed Cardi B

The YouTuber Tasha K has made a name for herself by broadcasting outrageous claims about celebrities such as Kevin Hart and Cardi B. Often, these celebs have taken Tasha (real name Latasha Kebe) to court. Hart lost his lawsuit, while Cardi won a $4 million settlement that she’s still trying to collect. Now Soulja Boy has joined the procession of famous people taking legal action against the podcast host.

As Billboard reports, Soulja (real name DeAndre Cortez Way) is suing Tasha and reality TV star/rapper William The Baddest (real name William Thomas) for a “tell-all interview” on a May 16 podcast episode in which William described an alleged sexual encounter with Soulja. In the lawsuit, Soulja claims the story is false and has caused “embarrassment and disgrace that can cause fans to abandon and withdraw from supporting him.” He adds that William has been “harassing and tormenting” him since the episode aired, including by posting a “defaming and embarrassing sexual photoshopped picture.”

According to the lawsuit, William told Tasha, “So I walked over there, I get on my knee, he’s sitting on the edge of his bed. I started giving him oral, it’s a big thang and it grew, you know to the left.” The episode has been taken down from Tasha’s feed. In the days after it was first posted, Soulja’s lawyers wrote to Tasha and William demanding that they remove the “completely outrageous” claims, asserting that they had “already engaged in tortious acts that entitle Mr. Way to monetary damages” and that by keeping the episode online, “your liability for such monetary damages will increase.”