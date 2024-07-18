Sam Smith Says They Turned Down “Cold Water,” The Major Lazer Hit That Went To Justin Bieber

Remember “Cold Water“? Major Lazer’s 2016 collab with Justin Bieber and MØ was a #2 hit, making it the Diplo-led group’s highest-charting single, and went all the way to #1 in the UK. But Bieber might not have been the first singer linked to the track.

As NME points out, Sam Smith was a guest on the BBC Sounds series Sidetracked with Annie Mac and Nick Grimshaw. During the interview, Smith said they were offered “Cold Water” but passed on it because they were too busy:

The only time I got sent a song that I heard and then became a well-known song was “Cold Water” by Major Lazer with Justin Bieber. They sent me that to sing and at the time I was so busy and couldn’t do it and we passed on it – but I’m happy I passed on it because Justin Bieber did it way better than what I would have done. It was made for him.

Now I’m imagining Sam Smith singing various Justin Bieber songs and vice versa. The full episode is available below, as is “Cold Water.”