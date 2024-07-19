Kim Gordon Is Not Really A Fan Of Taylor Swift: “I Choose Billie Eilish”

Earlier this year, Kim Gordon unveiled The Collective, which was our Album Of The Week. The Sonic Youth icon isn’t just talented at music, though; she has a knack for shading fellow cultural figures, and her most recent victim was Taylor Swift.

On Wednesday, The Guardian published a 10 Chaotic Questions interview with Gordon. The final question was: “What’s your most controversial pop culture opinion?” Gordon replied, “I don’t know if it’s controversial but I’m not really a fan of Taylor Swift. I couldn’t tell you what her music sounded like, actually. When it comes to pop icons, I would choose Billie Eilish.”

Last month, the “Bye Bye” singer shaded Kim Kardashian in the comments of Chloë Sevigny’s Instagram post of their magazine cover together: “Who is the person standing next to you ?” In 2015, she said Lana Del Rey was a “female Chris Isaak” and called her “weird and affected.”

Also last month, Eddie Murphy sat down for an interview with The New York Times and was asked if he could name a Taylor Swift song. “No, I can’t. I’m sorry,” the actor answered.