Tunde Adebimpe “Steals Every Scene” In Twisters, Talks TV On The Radio Hiatus And New Solo Music

Tomorrow, the Lee Isaac Chung-directed film Twisters will hit theaters. Yes, it stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, but TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe is a cast member too, and he apparently “steals every scene he’s in,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In an interview with the publication, Adebimpe clarified he was at the premiere. “It’s funny because you’ve done the line so many times, and you know what it’s leading to, then there’s that moment that was met with tons of laughter,” he said. “You’re like ‘Oh, yes. This is funny.’ It went over really well.”

The interviewer brought up that TV On The Radio’s last concert took place March 2019 at Madison Square Garden. Can fans expect another show soon? Adebimpe answered:

Okay, well, first: The way I operate on Instagram is I have a post-it note. Then, I run into the burning shack of Instagram, I put it on a wall, and then I leave. I don’t like being there, but I understand it’s necessary. Anyway, Instagram will be where anything is announced. However, I can say that I just wrapped up my own record. And that will be out … in the future. And you … I can say … you might have an opportunity to buy a ticket to something related to that, or something related to TV On The Radio … in a while.

Adebimpe has only released singles and an EP, so this will be his debut full-length. He also joked later in the interview that TV On The Radio will play the Sphere. Read the full interview here.