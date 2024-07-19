Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – “Empty Trainload Of Sky”
For the first time in four years, a new Gillian Welch and David Rawlings album is on the way. In fact, it will be out just five weeks from now. Woodland is named for the couple’s Woodland Sound Studios in Nashville, which was badly damaged by a tornado but is back up and running now. The folk legends shared this statement about the project and its inspiration:
Woodland is at the heart of everything we do, and has been for the last twenty some years. The past four years were spent almost entirely within its walls, bringing it back to life after the 2020 tornado and making this record. The music is (songs are) a swirl of contradictions, emptiness, fullness, joy, grief, destruction, permanence. Now.
Along with the album announcement, the duo has shared opening track “Empty Trainload Of Sky,” a bluesy folk song you can hear below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Empty Trainload Of Sky”
02 “What We Had”
03 “Lawman”
04 “The Bells And The Birds”
05 “North Country”
06 “Hashtag”
07 “The Day The Mississippi Died”
08 “Turf The Gambler”
09 “Here Stands A Woman”
10 “Howdy Howdy”
Woodland is out 8/23 on Welch and Rawlings’ Acony Records.