Last month, Laura Jane Grace unveiled her new band the Mississippi Medicals, and they dropped their single “All Fucked Out.” The Mississippi Medicals’ lineup is an impressive lineup of people: the Drive-By Truckers’ Matt Patton, the Ergs’ Mikey Erg, and the comedian Paris Campbell Grace, Laura Jane’s wife. Today, they’ve got another new banger called “Karma’s Coming Close.”

“Karma’s Coming Close” is a fired-up song about fighting the naysayer who lives inside your own head. The track has some cool back-and-forth vocals from the Graces, and there’s a bit of ska-punk in the beat. The Mississippi Medicals are on tour right now, and Grace is doing Operation Ivy tribute sets at a couple of festivals, so it’s cool to hear her locking into that sound. Check it out below.