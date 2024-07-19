Laura Jane Grace & The Mississippi Medicals – “Karma Too Close”
Last month, Laura Jane Grace unveiled her new band the Mississippi Medicals, and they dropped their single “All Fucked Out.” The Mississippi Medicals’ lineup is an impressive lineup of people: the Drive-By Truckers’ Matt Patton, the Ergs’ Mikey Erg, and the comedian Paris Campbell Grace, Laura Jane’s wife. Today, they’ve got another new banger called “Karma’s Coming Close.”
“Karma’s Coming Close” is a fired-up song about fighting the naysayer who lives inside your own head. The track has some cool back-and-forth vocals from the Graces, and there’s a bit of ska-punk in the beat. The Mississippi Medicals are on tour right now, and Grace is doing Operation Ivy tribute sets at a couple of festivals, so it’s cool to hear her locking into that sound. Check it out below.