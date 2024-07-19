Hillbilly Elegy author and Republican Ohio Senator J.D. Vance has been under a much brighter spotlight since becoming Donald Trump’s running mate this week. For instance, the Daily Dot dug up what appears to be his public Spotify account.

The account, which features a profile pic of Vance and his father at a Trump rally as shared on Vance’s Twitter/X account in 2021, is reportedly connected to his private Facebook profile and follows one of his old Yale Law School classmates. It includes a number of personally curated playlists from 2012 and 2013. Titles include “Making Dinner,” “Running #1,” and “Soul+.” There are also two Vance-made playlists named after songs: “Morning Has Broken” by Cat Stevens and “Gold On The Ceiling” by the Black Keys. He also has saved two playlists he didn’t create: a Spotify compilation of acoustic covers and “Rockabye Baby!,” a nearly 21-hour playlist of lullaby versions of classic rock and pop songs. The latter makes sense because Vance has three young children aged 6, 4, and 2. Vance is a confirmed Spotify user, and the content aligns with what you’d expect from a 39-year-old white guy with ties to Yale and Silicon Valley, so the profile seems more likely to be authentic than not.

The “Gold On The Ceiling” playlist features artists ranging from Death Cab For Cutie to Tracy Chapman to One Direction to Conway Twitty. As the Daily Dot points out, many of the artists on Vance’s playlists have vigorously criticized his running mate, and only one, Travis Tritt, is expressly pro-Trump. But that’s to be expected, right? Not many people are building playlists out of Kid Rock and Ted Nugent. Vance’s apparent profile is here if you feel like clicking around it.