Jack White hijinks are afoot. And by hijinks, I mean it looks like White just surprise-released a new album and started slipping it to unsuspecting customers at Third Man Records’ retail shops.

In a message today on White’s subreddit, a customer at Third Man Records’ retail location in London’s Soho neighborhood recounted this tale of a mysterious record placed into his bag by the cashier, with nothing printed on it except the phrase NO NAME:

picked up a tee from third man soho today and the guy on the tills put this in my bag too…. I asked and thought maybe it was his demo or something aha but he didn’t seem to have a clue, saying he’d just been told by ‘management’ to give it out to customers). I’m not gonna have access to a record player until after work sooo curious to know if anyone else has seen this/it means anything to anyone? Maybe I’m overthinking the blue 🤷‍♂️

In the same thread, a different Redditor reported receiving the same NO NAME vinyl from Third Man’s Nashville location: “I can totally confirm that is a new Jack White album,” the person writes. “I gave it a listen and it’s pretty good.” Customers at TMR’s Detroit location have also received the album. Members of the Third Man Vault subscription service have also reported receiving the album in the mail.

Another thread elaborates that the record contains seven songs on Side A and six more on Side B, and that the matrix etchings read “Heaven and Hell” and “Black and Blue.” According to the London shop’s Instagram story, the album is only available today. Here is an excerpt of the first song:

.@HooperRadio dropping the WORLD PREMIERE of new Jack White music! pic.twitter.com/pNok3J6RoL — WDET 101.9FM (@wdet) July 19, 2024

Exciting times, rock ‘n’ roll fans! We’ll continue to update you as more information becomes available. Thanks to reader Special K for the tip.