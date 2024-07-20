Sean Kingston Facing Decades In Prison For Wire Fraud

In May, Sean Kingston and his mother Janice Turner were arrested and charged with fraud. Now, the 34-year-old “Beautiful Girls” singer born Kisean Anderson and 61-year-old Turner are facing decades in prison.

On Friday, Anderson and Turner made their first appearance in federal court in South Florida. If convicted, they’re looking at up to 20 years in prison on each of the six counts they face, according to prosecutors. The United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Florida stated that the defendants “unjustly enriched themselves by falsely representing that they had executed bank wire or other monetary payment transfers.”

Arrest warrants claim that from October 2023 to March of this year, Kingston, Turner, and others defrauded several businesses, such as a jeweler, a luxury furniture maker, a high-end auto dealer and a company that specializes in TV and entertainment systems. They allegedly purchased the items using fraudulent documents including bank wires and payment transfers, then kept or tried to keep the items despite not paying. The total value of the items acquired surpassed $1 million.