Steely Dan Respond To RNC Band Covering “Reelin’ In The Years”

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

News July 21, 2024 11:43 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Steely Dan Respond To RNC Band Covering “Reelin’ In The Years”

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

News July 21, 2024 11:43 AM By Rachel Brodsky

The 2024 Republican National Convention wrapped up in Milwaukee on Thursday night, but Steely Dan has a special request for the RNC’s house band Sixwire, who insisted on playing “Reelin’ In The Years” as part of its RNC setlist.

Posting to Steely’s official Facebook page and Donald Fagen’s personal page, the band’s co-founder and sole surviving member suggested that if Sixwire was going to cover a song, they should opt for “Tin Foil Hat” — an anti-Trump screed written by Todd Rundgren and Fagen: “Hey! Sixwire: If you want to play our music, how about playing ‘The Man in the Tin Foil Hat’?”

Self-styled ‘Murica dum-dum Kid Rock also performed at the RNC on Day 4, introducing chants of “fight, fight” and “Trump, Trump” into performances of his old singles “Cowboy” and “America Bad Ass.”

Also on Thursday, “Try That In A Small Town” country singer Jason Aldean did not perform but was seen sitting next to Trump at the convention. Fitting.

Rachel Brodsky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Third Man Shops Are Slipping A Secret New Jack White Album Into Customers’ Bags

2 days ago 0

Here Are (Probably) J.D. Vance’s Personal Spotify Playlists

2 days ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: “Weird Al” Yankovic

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest