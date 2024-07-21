Steely Dan Respond To RNC Band Covering “Reelin’ In The Years”

The 2024 Republican National Convention wrapped up in Milwaukee on Thursday night, but Steely Dan has a special request for the RNC’s house band Sixwire, who insisted on playing “Reelin’ In The Years” as part of its RNC setlist.

Posting to Steely’s official Facebook page and Donald Fagen’s personal page, the band’s co-founder and sole surviving member suggested that if Sixwire was going to cover a song, they should opt for “Tin Foil Hat” — an anti-Trump screed written by Todd Rundgren and Fagen: “Hey! Sixwire: If you want to play our music, how about playing ‘The Man in the Tin Foil Hat’?”

Self-styled ‘Murica dum-dum Kid Rock also performed at the RNC on Day 4, introducing chants of “fight, fight” and “Trump, Trump” into performances of his old singles “Cowboy” and “America Bad Ass.”

Also on Thursday, “Try That In A Small Town” country singer Jason Aldean did not perform but was seen sitting next to Trump at the convention. Fitting.

