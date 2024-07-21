Japanese post-rock/hardcore/shoegazers Envy are planning to release their eighth album in October. Titled Eunoia, the project follows 2022’s Seimei and features a thunderous lead single, “Beyond The Raindrops,” which Envy have already shared on Bandcamp.

“The concept of creating the album was to honestly face our own powerlessness,” founding Envy member Nobukata Kawai said in a statement. Searching for a little hope, and recording the emotions gained from daily life in a diary-like manner. Even without explaining the songs, Tetsu’s lyrics were wonderful and added depth to the piece. It has been six years since the member line-up changed, and the good relationship of trust has been strongly reflected in the work.”

Listen to “Beyond The Raindrops” below.

<a href="https://envy.bandcamp.com/album/eunoia">Eunoia by Envy</a>

NEW ALBUM – Eunoia | Coming October 11,2024.

Pre-order available now.

Eunoia is out 10/11 on Temporary Residence.