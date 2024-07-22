Last night, Alanis Morissette headlined the final night of this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago. Near the end of her set, Morissette sang her 1996 hit “Ironic,” and she had help. Just before Morissette, MUNA played in the immediate-support spot on the fest’s other mainstage, and then Morissette brought them back out for “Ironic.”

All three members of MUNA were toddlers during Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill moment, so it makes sense that they were all visibly nervous to share a stage with her. After a nervous throat-clearing moment, they all joined in on the first verse of “Ironic.” Also joining in on backup vocals: The entire crowd, apparently. And this was a much bigger crowd than the one that reportedly stuck around for Black Pumas’ headlining spot on the first night of the Pitchfork fest.

This year, Alanis Morissette is all over the festival landscape, and it’s cool to see her doing stuff like this. Also worth noting: MUNA lead singer Katie Gavin will release her debut solo single “Aftertaste” tomorrow. Watch fan footage of “Ironic” below.

It’s like hay-eeee-yedlining the Pitchfork Festival the same year that the website laid everyone off.