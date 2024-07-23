Lakecia Benjamin Is Getting The Push

I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but alto saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin has been blasting through the jazz world like a comet the last couple of years. She’s been around for a while — her debut, Retox, was released in 2012, and her next album, Rise Up, in 2018 — but her third, Pursuance: The Coltranes, was her first truly great record. Its 13 tracks were all written by John and Alice Coltrane, including pieces from throughout both artists’ careers like “Syeeda’s Song Flute,” “Liberia,” “Central Park West,” “Going Home,” and “Turiya And Ramakrishna.” The music was performed by a stunning array of guests, from bassists Ron Carter and Reggie Workman (both of whom played with the Coltranes) to harpist Brandee Younger, vocalists Dee Dee Bridgewater and Georgia Anne Muldrow, violinist Regina Carter, trumpeter Keyon Harrold, and more. But Benjamin was always the focus, her sharp and fluid lines cutting through in a way that bridges multiple genres and generations.

Her work includes elements of Latin and Caribbean music, funk, gospel and more in addition to jazz. As for her actual sound on the horn, I hear elements of soulful players like Hank Crawford, and bluesy ones like Bobby Watson, more than I hear the pure bebop of Charlie Parker (or Charles McPherson) or the avant-garde explorations of Ornette Coleman. She’s a questing player, and capable of incredible fast runs and piercing high notes, but very grounded at the same time.

“I definitely love Ornette,” she told me when we spoke the other week. “And of course, I love Bird. But if I had to sum up my musical saxophone sound and put it together, Hank Crawford is right. Johnny Hodges, in terms of me developing my alto sound and learning how to lead a section. You got to throw in Jackie McLean. You’re going to have to throw in Kenny Garrett. I would put maybe Charlie Mariano, some Phil Woods in there for my Mingus love. It’s kind of all over the place — I love Maceo Parker, you know, but I’m at this stage trying to find some way to not just take from all the languages I’ve taken from but to find some kind of authentic sound and expression of myself.”

Pursuance should have brought her to new audiences immediately, but luck was not on Benjamin’s side. The album was released March 27, 2020, in the teeth of the pandemic, and when she finally began touring in support of it, more than a year later, things got worse. After playing a festival date in Cleveland in September 2021, she was involved in a major car accident, breaking her collarbone, her jaw, and her shoulder blade, and rupturing an eardrum. Any one of these injuries could have derailed her entire career, but less than two weeks later, she was back on stage at the Pittsburgh Jazz Fest, playing with a broken jaw.

Not long after that, she embarked on a month-long European tour, and only when she returned home did she begin the physical therapy necessary to make a full recovery, regaining the full use of her right arm and her jaw. Is it really a surprise that her 2023 album was called Phoenix?

I began my conversation with Benjamin by asking her how she got to where she is now, and her answer had nothing to do with where she went to school or who she apprenticed with. She said simply, “Hard work, unshakable determination, a lot of consistency. Belief in myself. Really trying to keep going, using every failure as a kind of a way to learn and grow and move forward.”

Phoenix is a powerful statement of an album. Produced by Terri Lyne Carrington, it pays tribute to a lot of Benjamin’s heroes and influences, and features a slew of guests, including many notable women: Angela Davis, poet Sonia Sanchez, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Patrice Rushen, and Dianne Reeves all appear. And near the end of the album, Wayne Shorter is heard delivering a short philosophical disquisition that serves as a kind of motivational speech.

Positivity and a focus on the horizon are apparent the minute you talk to Lakecia Benjamin. She sees it as her responsibility not only to be the best musician she can be, but to model success for younger players and show them a path forward. “It’s my responsibility. You know…I came up under Gary Bartz, Wessell Anderson, Bruce Williams, a lot of the cats. And they took me in and helped me, a lot of times free of charge. So it’s kind of how this music goes. You know, you work, you work and you’re always still trying to get to the next level. But right now there’s other, younger people watching me and watching what I do and watching what I accomplish and it’s influencing what they think is available to them. So it’s definitely my job to go as far as I can go. And, you know, keep hustling and trying, kick down every door on the way in and leave it open for them.”

Because of her work ethic, and the quality of her music, it’s become clear that the jazz business, in America and internationally, has decided to bet on Lakecia Benjamin. She’s done a Tiny Desk Concert and appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. More than one musician I know has told me, unbidden, that they can see that she’s getting industry support, and they don’t say it in a hater-ish manner; they say it with admiration, because they’ve seen her busting her ass and feel that she’s being justly rewarded. And she feels it too. “I definitely feel a difference in between those [early] days and now; it does feel that the jazz community has somewhat embraced me more and taken me on. And right now, there’s a light on me. You know, there’s a big spotlight on me, and it’s welcoming and warm and that’s all you can hope for. You put in a lot of work, you put in a lot of time, you know, if it’s being seen and if people have anything to say, good or bad, I’m happy to be up for conversation.”

The first thing you notice about Benjamin’s music is that she plays hard. Which makes her something of an outlier in the current jazz moment, when music seems to be getting more and more meditative and even placid. “I just believe there’s music for all occasions,” she says. “There’s music for some people that need to get on a dance floor. There’s music for people that are going through grief, there’s music for people that need inspiration and all of these things can exist at once. You know, we can all listen to Alice, and because she’s so intense and powerful, we can play an intense ballad, or we can play an intense, you know, meditative song, or we can play an intense, really high-energy spiritual song… I just feel that this particular stage that I’m in right now, it’s the flamethrower stage.”

She laughs, and adds, “I’m very physical when I play. It’s almost — not like a sport, but it’s a very physical experience for me. It’s very engaging. I’m not in a somber mood. I’m really trying to express some kind of urgency to my audience about what I’m feeling, what I’m doing, what we’re doing now, how important it is to be joyful, how important it is to be alive and feeling that right now, and the way — just the spirit that I’m in right now, I don’t have it in me, you know, for the meditative.”

The other thing that’s extremely noticeable about Benjamin is her look. Beginning with the cover to Pursuance and continuing on Phoenix and her latest release, Phoenix Reimagined (Live), she has dressed in bright colors — white, red, and gold — and in carefully designed outfits that verge on superhero costumes. Seriously. Cape and all. When I mention it, she laughs, but it’s clear that she takes her visual presentation as seriously as every other aspect of her work.

“I used to play with Clark Terry,” she says. “He told me, they see you before they hear you. He was very keen on [the idea that] we have to dress up to be the part or whatever, but even Ron Carter, he wouldn’t take a picture with me once I got out of my stage clothes.” She continues, “I just kind of believe that, yeah, your music defines you and it’s [part of your] personality and the audience is getting to know you, but they’re getting to know you from the first moment they see you. So each part of your personality that you can visually present, [sonically] present, everything, it’s helping them sum up what you’re trying to get them to experience. What is your message? What is your purpose? And right now, in the phase that I’m in, I’m really trying to inspire people to keep going. I really feel that sometimes as artists, it’s a dark world…so I’m just trying to show that, yeah, it is a long path and it’s a lot of hard work, but there’s some fun in it and some joy in it. If you can get a chance to do what you love to do and do it on stage in all gold and make some money, it’s a good day.”

Phoenix Reimagined (Live), out this month, is a live-in-the-studio document of where Benjamin’s creative head is at. It includes reworkings of five tracks from Phoenix — “Amerikkan Skin,” “Mercy,” “New Mornings,” “Phoenix,” and “Trane” — alongside some new compositions, but it also allows her to play with some of her longtime heroes. The core band features pianist Zaccai Curtis, bassist Elias Bailey, and drummer EJ Strickland, but on “Trane,” she’s joined by guitarist John Scofield, trumpeter Randy Brecker, and drummer Jeff “Tain” Watts.

“It’s a constant question from interviewers — what’s next? Even though we have an album coming out tomorrow, they want to know what’s next,” she says, laughing. “So I was, you know, contemplating, am I ready to move forward with that? Because all of our shows still have the Phoenix music, we”e booked all the way to the end of 2025. People are really embracing Phoenix, so they’re not ready to move on. But I’m in a transition. So I was trying to find a way to get back, I guess, to who I am, like what it is that inspires me to come up with ideas to create.”

Her recent success, and the doors it had opened, provided an opportunity, and she seized it. “I had met so many musicians during this past year that were just phenomenal, that probably would never have spoken to me before. But now through my new status, they’ll pick up my phone call in a heartbeat.” The idea was to give new fans, perhaps especially younger listeners who might not have any experience of live jazz, an idea of what a Benjamin show offers. But, as she says, “I also wanted to get some guests, I’m not even sure there’s a polite way to say it, that would kick my butt. That would really force me to start growing and moving forward. And focus on what is next, and remind me of all the flaws I have. So that’s why I called on those guests.”

Lakecia Benjamin looks like a superhero and plays like a flamethrower. She’s been tested in multiple ways already, and has come flying through. And her attitude — that life is about learning and improving, and passing on what you’ve learned to those who come after you — is exactly what jazz needs.

