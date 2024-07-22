Grian Chatten Returns The Cameo In Jade’s New Video, Tying Together Fontaines D.C./Little Mix Cinematic Universe

News July 22, 2024 6:15 PM By Danielle Chelosky

News July 22, 2024 6:15 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, Fontaines D.C. announced their new album Romance and released the striking lead single “Starburster” with a music video that featured an unexpected cameo from pop singer Jade. On Friday, Grian Chatten returned the favor with an appearance in the Little Mix member’s video for “Angel Of My Dreams.”

The videos have the same writer/director, Aube Perrie, and the cameos are from the same shoot. In Fontaines’ video, you can find Jade around the 3-minute-22-seconds mark; in Jade’s, Chatten pops up discretely 2 minutes and 28 seconds in and looks kind of lost. Thanks to Saint Nothing in the Discord for the tip. Watch both videos below.

