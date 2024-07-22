CNN Tries To Comprehend Kamala Harris’ Brat-Themed Campaign Launch

On Sunday, hours after President Joe Biden dropped out of this year’s presidential race, Charli XCX endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris with the earth-shattering tweet, “kamala IS brat.” The Kamala HQ account on X then got a Brat-themed header. This all came weeks after a viral video mashed up Charli’s “360” with the Vice President’s coconut tree meme. Now CNN is learning what Brat Summer is.

Today CNN anchor Jake Tapper and correspondent Jamie Gangel attempted to explain the trend for viewers, with Gangel saying, “For those who are not in the know the way I am, that is a cool thing. It has a color. Chartreuse,” she said about Brat. She looked at her notes and explained, “Charli XCX, who I do know: ‘Brat: You’re just that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes.’”

When Tapper asked if everyone is brat, anchor Kaitlan Collins said, “I don’t know if you’re brat. I think you aspire to be brat — you don’t just become brat! You have to try.”

Meanwhile, the “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree” speech has of course been remixed with “Apple” as well. On Fire Island, Brat-themed Kamala shirts are already being worn. Watch below.

CNN is just now learning that we're living in a brat summer. pic.twitter.com/4MNALNxF3F — Austin Linfante (@AuLinfante) July 22, 2024

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

Harris’ campaign reportedly raised $81 million in the 24 hours since Biden dropped out, and her spokesperson said today it represents the largest single-day total raised by any candidate in US history. The Democratic Party will formally announce its nominee for president next month.