Desert Daze Announces 2024 Lineup

News July 23, 2024 1:01 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Desert Daze is back after taking a break last year. The psych-centered SoCal festival announced its lineup today, which includes Jack White, Cigarettes After Sex, Thundercat, Liz Phair, Alex G, the Mars Volta, Fleet Foxes, 100 Gecs, and more.

Taking place in Lake Perris on October 10-13, the event also has Sleep, De La Soul, Marc Rebillet, Molchat Doma, the Kills, Floating Points, Power Trip, Beach Fossils, DIIV, Unwound, Shintaro Sakamoto, Danny Brown, All Them Witches, Mount Kimbie, Otoboke Beaver, Say She She, Converge, Souls Of Mischief, Drab Majesty, Wisp, Charlotte Adigéry, and Bolis Pupul. It will also have Death From Above 1979 doing a special 20th anniversary performance of You’re A Woman, I’m A Machine, as well as the first solo West Coast performance from Alan Sparkhawk of Low.

Find ticket information here.

