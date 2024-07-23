In the ’90s, the British band Seefeel were known for combining shoegaze with glitchy, brainy electronic music. They became the first band with guitars ever to sign with Warp, which had just been known for smartypants dance music before then. After three albums, Seefeel went on hiatus in 1997. They returned in 2009 and released a self-titled 2011 comeback album. They’ve been silent since then, but now they’ve announced plans for a new six-song mini-LP called Everything Squared.

On Everything Squared, longtime Seefeel members Mark Clifford and Sarah Peacock are operating as a duo. Shigeru Ishihara, the Japanese producer known as DJ Scotch Egg, was a member of Seefeel when they made the self-titled album, and he plays guitar on two tracks. Everything Squared opener “Sky Hooks” is a moody, glitchy, wordless six-minute mood-piece. The title implies some connection to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but if the song is about him, they didn’t make it obvious.

Seefeel have a few UK shows coming up. Below, check out “Sky Hooks,” the Everything Squared tracklist, and the band’s tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sky Hooks”

02 “Multifolds”

03 “Lose The Minus”

04 “Antiskeptic”

05 “Hooked Paw”

06 “End Of Here”

TOUR DATES:

8/28 – London, UK @ Cafe OTO

9/20 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

9/21 – Manchester, UK @ Soup

Everything Squared is out 8/30 on Warp.