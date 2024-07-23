About a month back, BLACKPINK singer Rosé signed a solo deal with the Black Label, which is run by the K-pop group’s producer Teddy Park. Around that time, she teased via Instagram that some new music of hers would be out in the “not-too-distant future” and that she’d been spending time in the studio “almost every single day.” In February, for her 27th birthday, she dropped a snippet of a new song called “vampirehollie.” Now, we get to hear Rosé’s version of Coldplay’s 2008 anthem “Viva La Vida,” which shows up in a just-dropped season two trailer for the Apple TV+ K-drama series Pachinko.

Hear a bit of Rosé’s “Viva La Vida” in the trailer below.

Pachinko season two premieres 8/23 on Apple TV+.