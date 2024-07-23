Stream Samara Lubelski & Bill Nace Duo’s Surprise New Album 43/80

Prepare to lock in and zone out. Bill Nace, the experimental guitarist extraordinaire best known as one half of Body/Head with Kim Gordon, has teamed with the prolific violinist Samara Lubelski (Thurston Moore, the Fiery Furnaces, MV & EE, the Sonora Pine, and many more) on a new improvisational album. Titled 43/80, it comprises two lengthy explorations: “Gravity Drains” is full of hypnotic droning noise, while “Polarity” mostly presents variations on an eerie calm. Both tracks are resoundingly anti-pop, so get on this duo’s wavelength and dive in below.

43/80 is out now via Three Lobed.