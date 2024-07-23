Día De Los Deftones 2024 Has Gel, Duster, Sunny Day Real Estate Playing Diary, & More

Deftones will return to San Diego this fall for the fifth installment of their Día De Los Deftones festival. Chino Moreno and the boys will headline as usual, with Idles lined up as the top-billed support act. Sunny Day Real Estate will be on hand to perform their profoundly influential 1994 debut album Diary in full for its 30th anniversary. Also on the lineup: Health, Paris Texas, Duster, Gel, and Qendresa. Seems very good and very Deftones-y as usual.

The fest is going down November 2 at Petco Park. Tickets are available through the Deftones website, first through a presale beginning July 24 at 10AM PT, then through a public onsale starting July 26 at 10AM PT. Those signed up for Deftones’ newsletter get first access to tickets and VIP packages.