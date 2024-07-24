In June, Why Bonnie — one of 2022’s Best New Bands — announced a new album called Wish On The Bone, which features already released singles “Dotted Line” and “Fake Out.” Today, Blair Howerton has shared another track, “Rhyme Or Reason,” and announced a headline tour.

As a press release outlines, “Rhyme Or Reason” is about “regenerating a sense of hope after the loss of Howerton’s brother, which happened just as she was beginning to come into her own as a songwriter.” As she worked through her grief, she “developed a new relationship to spirituality.” She adds: “‘Rhyme Or Reasonʼ is about coming to terms with the impermanence of life and how thatʼs scary but also really beautiful.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

07/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool *

08/29 – Brooklyn NY @ Union Pool ^

09/20 – Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts

09/21 – Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Fouf

09/22 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern

09/24 – Chicago, IL @ Hideout

09/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

09/26 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

* w/ poolblood

^ w/ Sex Week

Wish On The Bone is out 8/30 via Fire Talk.