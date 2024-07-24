Why Bonnie – “Rhyme Or Reason”
In June, Why Bonnie — one of 2022’s Best New Bands — announced a new album called Wish On The Bone, which features already released singles “Dotted Line” and “Fake Out.” Today, Blair Howerton has shared another track, “Rhyme Or Reason,” and announced a headline tour.
As a press release outlines, “Rhyme Or Reason” is about “regenerating a sense of hope after the loss of Howerton’s brother, which happened just as she was beginning to come into her own as a songwriter.” As she worked through her grief, she “developed a new relationship to spirituality.” She adds: “‘Rhyme Or Reasonʼ is about coming to terms with the impermanence of life and how thatʼs scary but also really beautiful.”
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
07/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool *
08/29 – Brooklyn NY @ Union Pool ^
09/20 – Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts
09/21 – Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Fouf
09/22 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern
09/24 – Chicago, IL @ Hideout
09/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
09/26 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy
* w/ poolblood
^ w/ Sex Week
Wish On The Bone is out 8/30 via Fire Talk.