Last month, LSDXOXO announced his long-awaited debut album DOGMA. The Berlin-based producer and musician has shared “BLOODLUST” and “4LUVN,” and now he’s back with “GHOST” featuring backing vocals from Kelela as well as production from Downhill2k01.

“’GHOST’ is an ode to my international lovers,” RJ Glasgow explained in a statement. “The time I’ve spent on the road over the years has allowed me to experience love and life in a way that not many others can, and this song was made to encapsulate those feelings. My friends and frequent collaborators Oscar Scheller & Kelela helped me with additional production & background vocals to paint a very vivid picture of these moments in ever-moving lust.”

The track also comes with a music video directed by Edward Heredia, who took a “high fashion dystopian approach,” he said. “I’m very thrilled to have captured a video where strikingly sexy and melancholic images tangle up with complex emotions and feelings of joy and longing. From the get go, there was an immediate synchronicity between RJ and I; our ideas and our visual sensibilities.”

Watch the video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “REPEAT (INTERLUDE)”

02 “4LUVN”

03 “BRAND NEW”

04 “GIRLS GIRLS GIRLS”

05 “GHOST”

06 “BLINDED” (Feat. Rochelle Jordan)

07 “WITCHING HOUR”

08 “BLACK LIGHT”

09 “WASTELAND”

10 “BLOODLUST”

11 “SUPERSTAR”

DOGMA is out 9/13 on Fantasy Audio Group / Because Music.