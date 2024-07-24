New Margo Guryan Tribute Album Features Clairo, Empress Of, TOPS, Frankie Cosmos, & More

Clairo, Empress Of, TOPS, Frankie Cosmos, Kate Bollinger, Margo Price, and more have come together for a new charity compilation titled Like Someone I Know: A Celebration Of Margo Guryan to honor the pop singer-songwriter who passed in 2021. Today, Empress Of’s version of “Someone I Know” is out with a music video directed by Sabrina Nichols.

Like Someone I Know: A Celebration Of Margo Guryan has musicians reimagining songs from the icon’s 1968 album Take A Picture. The November release of the compilation coincides with the third anniversary of Guryan’s death. A portion of proceeds will be donated to providing and advocating for affordable reproductive health services. Below, watch the video for Empress Of’s “Someone I Know” cover and see the tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sunday Morning” (TOPS)

02 “Sun” (Rahill)

03 “Love Songs” (Clairo)

04 “Thoughts” (June McDoom)

05 “Don’t Go Away” (MUNYA & Kainalu)

06 “Take a Picture” (Frankie Cosmos & Good Morning)

07 “What Can I Give You” (Kate Bollinger)

08 “Think Of Rain” (Pearl & The Oysters)

09 “Can You Tell” (Bedouine & Sylvie)

10 “Someone I Know” (Empress Of)

11 “Love” (Barrie)

12 “California Shake” (Margo Price)

Like Someone I Know: A Celebration Of Margo Guryan is out 11/8 on Sub Pop.