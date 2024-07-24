Members Of The Promise Ring, Braid, & More Announce Dungeons & Dragons-Themed Band Fight Dice

Have you ever longed for a Dungeons & Dragons-inspired band? Enter Fight Dice, a Milwaukee supergroup who are bringing that game into their music. Today, the stoner-rock band has announced their debut album, Total Party Kill, and shared the lead single “Magic Pact.”

Fight Dice has Jay Gilkay of Evel on vocals, Todd Bell of Braid and Hey Mercedes on bass, Dan Didier of the Promise Ring and Maritime on drums, Brett Schwandt of Evel and Ceilishrine on guitar, and Eric Arsnow of Tigernite and Devils Teeth on guitar. About the band’s origin, Bell explained:

During the pandemic, we were immersed in playing D&D together online to ward off boredom and stay socially connected. When we could see each other more regularly and safely, as friends, we began practicing as a makeshift “band” — another outlet to stay sane while all other remnants of being in our other bands were still on hold. We set about working on some musical parts we all had lying around, and the next thing you know we were all in a drop D tuning sludging along, having fun with our new project. Satisfied with what we were doing and with loads of D&D-inspired content for band direction and lyrics, we booked a show when it was okay to do so, settled on a name, and Fight Dice was officially born.

Check out “Magic Pact” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Roll For Initiative”

02 “Chaos Orb”

03 “Battle Of The Evermoors”

04 “Attack The Drider”

05 “Magic Pact”

06 “Go Time”

07 “The Journey”

08 “The Hardest Thing”

09 “Mimics, Attack!”

10 “Owlbear”

11 “I Cast Darkness”

12 “Witchroot”

13 “Anthem”

Total Party Kill is out 9/20 via Forge Again Records.