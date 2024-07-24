Cher Announces Details Of Memoir In Two Books

News July 24, 2024 11:50 AM By Abby Jones

Cher Announces Details Of Memoir In Two Books

Cher has lived many lives, and the recent Rock Hall inductee is documenting them all in two upcoming memoirs. Cher: The Memoir, Part One is hitting bookstore shelves on November 19, 2024, via HarperCollins imprint Dey Street Books.

Part One will reportedly focus on the 78-year-old superstar’s traumatic upbringing as a dyslexic child who always wanted to be famous. Additionally, it’ll discuss her relationship with Sonny Bono, her Sonny & Cher counterpart with whom she also had a tumultuous marriage.

Cher: The Memoir, Part Two is expected to be released sometime next year.

