Black Midi’s Geordie Greep Announces First US Solo Shows

In the spring, Black Midi’s Geordie Greep brought a new ensemble to the stage. Performing at his scene’s home base, the London venue Windmill Brixton, Greep debuted a bunch of new music from a band called Geordie Greep And The Swing Boys. Somebody posted full footage of the set, which was expectedly wild and idiosyncratic. Greep recently announced a summer residency at North London’s Map Studios, and now he’s bringing his new show stateside.

Greep will be performing a pair of New York shows as summer shifts over to fall. On September 10, he’ll play Union Pool in Brooklyn. Then, on September 11, he’ll be in Manhattan at Nublu. According to a note on Instagram, these shows will not feature the same lineup who backed Greep at the Windmill:

On the 10th and 11th September, Geordie Greep will play 2 shows in the United States of America. The first of many more to come over the next 6 dozen or so years. He will play alongside local virtuosos, and present to you the American variety of his NEW SOUND. He will play old and new songs for roughly an hour or so, and at the end he will say “good night”. The house lights will come up, pre-recorded music will play, and everyone will leave in orderly fashion. And as we walk out into the metropolis of NEW YORK CITY, it is likely that at least one person will overhear at least one other person say to at least one further person, “Wow! What a show!”

In the Instagram caption, he adds, “Playing in the country of Bob Dylan, Bob Moses, Bobby Mcferrin and Bob Hope in September. Come.” Tickets for both shows are available here.