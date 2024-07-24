Along with bassist Donny Newenhouse and drummer Phil Becker, Trans Am guitarist Phil Manley owns the Bay Area recording studio known simply as El Studio. The three musicians also have a band called Terry Gross, who should totally tour with ira glass. In September, Terry Gross will release their sophomore album, humorously titled Huge Improvement. Today we hear its hard and frenetic lead single “Sheepskin City,” named for a dearly departed San Francisco business.

Becker explains:

Sheepskin City was always a perplexing oddball place on a busy corner in San Francisco’s Mission district. They hung the same weathered ragged sheepskins out front daily. Was it a front for something else? Something about it just made you smile when you drove by it. If Sheepskin City is still there, things are alright. Then, one day, after decades of being there, it’s gone!

Newenhouse adds, “For us it became sort of an analog for the future and how technological advancements will most likely result in some sort of ultimate letdown.” Manley also offers a word: “These are places in the neighborhood where we have our recording studio, El Studio, which is where we write, rehearse and record. It’s our home base. We were capturing a moment in time. Everything is temporary.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sheepskin City”

02 “Sales Pitch”

03 “Full Disclosure”

04 “Effective Control”

Huge Improvement is out 9/20 via Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.