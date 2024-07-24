Two weeks back we got the exciting news that a new Laura Marling album has materialized. On the day Marling announced Patterns In Repeat, she also shared its lead single, “Patterns.” (I’d call it the quasi-title track, but there’s actually a song called “Patterns In Repeat” on there too.) Today she’s offered up a preview of another song from the new LP. In an intimate Instagram video, Marling can be seen performing a solo piano version of “No One’s Gonna Love You Like I Can.” As you might guess from the title, it’s one of the songs she wrote for her baby daughter. Grab a tissue and watch below.

Patterns In Repeat is out 10/25 via Partisan/Chrysalis.