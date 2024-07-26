Nick León & Erika de Casier – “Bikini”

Earlier this year, Erika de Casier and Nick León debuted a new song titled “Bikini” at Primavera Sound. Today, that track is finally out via TraTraTrax.

This isn’t the pair’s first collaboration; León remixed de Casier’s “Friendly” from the 2021 Sensational Remixes EP and co-produced “Ex-Girlfriend” from her latest LP Still, which made our Best Albums Of The Year So Far list. De Casier’s Sensational was also named our Album Of The Week in 2021. Check out “Bikini” below.

