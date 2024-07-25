Atmosphere’s Ant Announces Debut Solo Album Collection Of Sounds: Volume 1

Anthony Davis, aka Ant, has been a part of the hip-hop duo Atmosphere with rapper Slug (Sean Daley) since 1996. Today, the Minneapolis DJ/producer is announcing his debut solo album, Collection Of Sounds: Volume 1, arriving this fall. The singles “Leather Soul” and “That Old Bongo Joint” are out now.

Collection Of Sounds: Volume 1 is the first of four parts of instrumentals. “I guess I have the audacity to believe I could put out a four volume instrumental music project, composed of music I’ve made over the last 30 years, and call it great art,” he said in a statement.

“I make music almost every day if I’m not on tour,” he added, “and I’ve done that most of my adult life — probably starting at 15.” He credits his father for nurturing his interest in music: “He was into funk and jazz and soul music and stuff,” Ant explained. “When I’m ten years old, he’s only 30, and rap is out: he was listening to it, but he didn’t know the difference between Grandmaster Flash and Rick James. To him it was the same thing — this is all funk, this is all disco, this is just all music.”

Check out “Leather Soul” and “That Old Bongo Joint” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Collection Of Sounds Start”

02 “Leather Soul”

03 “Bar One”

04 “SK15 Fly Strings”

05 “I Was Always A Collector”

06 “Lovely Original Sketch”

07 “My First Koop Session”

08 “This Happened”

09 “Only The Junk”

10 “Collection Side Two”

11 “Sun Decides”

12 “That Old Bongo Joint”

13 “Every Once In A While”

14 “Random Beat CD March 2005”

15 “Fooled You”

16 “4 Track Beyond Beat 1996”

17 “Outernet Sketch For Live Use”

TOUR DATES:

08/01 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom *

08/02 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House *

08/03 – Olympic Valley, CA @ Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival ^

08/04 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Music & Arts Festival – Britt Pavilion ^

08/06 – Billings, MT @ Downtown Billings Skatepark *

08/08 – Fargo, ND @ Up District Festival Field *

08/09 – Superior, WI @ Earth Rider Brewery *

08/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

08/16 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

08/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rhyme Fest ^ (headlining)

10/02 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center –

10/04 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen –

10/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union –

10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Reggae Rise Up ^

10/08 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater –

10/09 – El Paso, TX @ 11:11 –

10/11 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre –

10/12 – North Kansas City, MO @ Voodoo Lounge Harrah’s KC – (on-sale June 28th)

10/13 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge –

10/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn –

10/16 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre –

10/18 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom –

10/19 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm –

10/20 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine –

10/22 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa –

10/23 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater –

10/25 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center –

10/26 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee –

10/27 – Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre –

^ Festival Performance

* with HEBL and NOFUN!

– with NOFUN! and Reverie

# with NOFUN!, Wave Chapelle, and DJ Stage One

+ with Method Man & Redman, Deltron 3030, Skratch Bastid, and NOFUN!

Collection Of Sounds: Volume 1 is out 9/6 on Rhymesayers Entertainment.