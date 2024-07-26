The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

05

Touché Amoré - "Nobody's"

A couple of weeks ago, the Los Angeles band Touché Amoré played a surprise set at Sound And Fury, the giant hometown hardcore festival where they can be considered OGs. (They were supposed to headline the cancelled 2020 edition, so this was a kind of make-good.) The surprise set lasted all of 11 minutes, and it included the first performance of “Nobody’s,” the single that they hadn’t released yet. At hardcore shows, nobody plays unreleased songs; the whole point is to get the crowd whipped up, singing along. But Touché Amoré understand their own power. “Nobody’s” is a fierce, passionate, seesawing ripper about the merciless march of time and the way you can question your direction and find yourself even more dedicated to it. It could’ve killed at Sound And Fury a decade ago, and it could kill there next year. In footage of this year’s set, you can see the song wash over the crowd for the first time, and you can see how excited people will be the next time they hear it live. —Tom