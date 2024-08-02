We’ve Got A File On You: Rakim

We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc.

Amid a tremoring bassline and jovial saxophone sample (courtesy of creative partner Eric B), Rakim (real name William Michael Griffin Jr) barely breaks a sweat on 1987’s masterful “I Ain’t No Joke.”

“I hold the microphone like a grudge!” a then teenage emcee raps gruffly yet gracefully, possessing an addictive gumbo of fierce attitude, social awareness, and impossibly smooth charisma. Cool as a cucumber, he calmly spits the telling words: “Before you know it/ You’re following and fiending/ Waiting for the punchline to get the meaning.”

Rakim grew from a boy to a man during the crack era, watching his hometown Wyandanch, Long Island, and all its neighboring areas switch from suburban family settings to violent neighborhoods. It seemed to happen overnight. Therefore, the 56-year-old artist agrees that there was always something quite radical about the very specific way he consistently converted microphones into weapons and pleaded with those at the bottom of society to be addicted to music (“Feed me hip-hop and I will start trembling” he chanted on “Microphone Fiend”) rather than self-destruction.

“The way crack cocaine spread across New York City in the 1980s — honestly, it felt like a plan to slow us down and disrupt all our positivity as young men and women representing America’s urban communities,” Rakim powerfully reflects during our relaxed lunchtime Zoom call. “It was very important that I changed the hood’s negative symbols into positive ones. If there’s one thing you should fiend for, it should always be for the music.”

”I Ain’t No Joke” is the perfect crystallization of this artist’s aims: to teach the youth without feeling preachy or losing sense of the groove. Back on this iconic track, Rakim revealed a refined rapping style that would go on to directly influence everyone from Nas to 2Pac, Mach-Hommy, Eminem, Prodigy (of Mobb Deep), Black Thought, and 50 Cent (“my favorite rapper used to sing check, check out my melody”).

Preserved in time, Rakim is wearing a trademark New York Yankees cap, a black tracksuit, and a regal gold chain, while he very rarely isn’t rocking a wide contagious smile. During our warm conversation, the one known as the “God Emcee” also tends to downplay his influence; a surprise given his larger-than-life nickname.

Of his approach, he continues further: “I’ve always wanted to show the young people in the inner cities that there’s other things we can get addicted to! It is about showing them that rap music can get you higher than any other drug. I got a gun charge when I was 12. I didn’t want to keep on disappointing my moms and pops. I knew I needed something to straighten me out; converting to Islam [at 17] and committing to rap did that. Those are the things that gave me a purpose.”

During the 1980s, when so many emcees in the mainstream prioritized cartoonish flows and booming, party-ready vocal deliveries, this naturally old soul’s carefully considered tone (once wrongly dismissed by producer Marley Marl as not being “hype” enough) represented a powerful shift for the rap game. With his “knowledge of self,” Five Percent Nation-funneled storytelling, and aloof mysteriousness (he didn’t tour nearly as much as peers like Kool G Rap, KRS-One and Big Daddy Kane, for example), Rakim felt less like an emcee and more like a Afro-futurist philosopher sent back in time to warn us of impending doom.

There was groundbreaking work with DJ-producer Eric B, which resulted in two undeniable masterpieces with Paid In Full and Follow The Leader. And also an evolution into an underrated solo career (sadly 1996’s The 18th Letter was washed out by the chaos of the Death Row vs Bad Boy era, but it has aged very well), with Rakim remaining the measuring stick for alliteration-heavy lyrical mastery. At a time where a lot of the pioneers from the 1970s and 1980s are so often overlooked on the “greatest emcees of all time” lists that go viral on Twitter, Rakim also knows now is an important moment to remind the world of his greatness.

The reason we’re talking is because of the release of Rakim’s first album in 15 years, G.O.D’s NETWORK – REB7RTH. In truth it’s more a celebration of Rakim the producer (he produces all seven tracks) and conductor of talented people (guests include Method Man, B.G., Canibus, Chino XL, Kurupt, Snoop Dogg, Masta Killa, etc.). The rap legend tends to spit sharp bars to kick a song off, but then quickly fades into the background. You sense he’d most like to remind the world of his instrumental abilities — as a talented saxophonist, drummer, and crate digging beatmaker who was taught to “master” the SP-1200 by friend Large Professor (more on that later).

Inspired by the sedate funk of “Now Is The Time,” Rakim brags he’s still spending “’86 money.” It’s a delicious bar that will instantly spark nostalgia for those old enough to recall those glorious days where “Thinking of a master plan” felt like the greatest opening line since The Great Gatsby’s “In my younger and more vulnerable years.” Rakim also uses this song to remind today’s rap generation of their responsibility to stand up to power, rather than simply caressing it, spitting the wise words: “If it ain’t adding up/ Do the math and expose it!”

The open-hearted blues that reverberate through “Love Is The Message” feel like toasting to lost ones in musical form, as the air is fogged out with weed smoke, whisky glass clinks, and dancing ghosts (it contains a poignant verse from the late Nipsey Hussle). While day-one fans might get upset that there aren’t more new Rakim verses, the project has an undeniable heart and grit, and it clearly means a lot to its creator. In the long gap between this new album and 2009’s The Seventh Seal, Rakim says he did a lot of soul searching. He also caught COVID-19 four times, almost losing his brother to the virus as well.

Unable to tour due to lockdown restrictions, Rakim spent isolation trying to re-spark his passion for hip-hop — ultimately a successful endeavor. “During that time in lockdown I just fell completely back in love with hip-hop and being creative and embracing what I grew up obsessing over, which was trying to make beats or to mix vinyl as a DJ. I guess this project is about falling back in love with all the core elements of hip-hop.”

In a year where fellow veterans like LL Cool J, Pete Rock and Common, Tha Dogg Pound, and DJ Quik have all dropped stellar new projects, Rakim hopes his new music further shatters any lingering ageism in hip hop culture and can prove that our rap gods only get more multifaceted with each freshly sprouted gray hair. “As I get up in age, I see things more clearly. I understand life a little more,” Rakim claims. “[Because of this] I really do believe some of my best moments are still in front of me.”

To celebrate the release of G.O.D’s NETWORK – REB7RTH, I spoke at length with Rakim for a new We’ve Got A File On You. We covered a lot: embracing male pattern baldness, working on a new solo album with Dr. Dre, predicting 9/11, remembering what it was like creating alongside “brothers” Linkin Park, Eminem being a GOAT, and why Rakim’s family name carries a spiritual connection to Ancient Egypt.

G.O.D’s NETWORK – REB7RTH (2024)

There’s this lyric on “Now Is The Time” where you say: “If it ain’t adding up / do the math and expose it.” It feels like rappers in the mainstream aren’t trying to expose corruption as much anymore; would you agree?

RAKIM: I feel that as artists we all have a responsibility to show substance and to be able to manifest reality. It’s important that we put information out there that truly elevates the people, as there’s so much gossip being shared right now. It’s up to the rappers to do the math and take on the role of the archeologists, you know? We must use our voices to dig up what they’ve been burying, and trying to hide from us, and expose it.

When you call yourself “a walking paradox” on “Be Ill” with Masta Killa and Kurupt, well, I think that bar speaks to how you’ve always been a bit of a mystery beyond your art. Being mysterious…is that the key to longevity?

RAKIM: I got to tell you a story and take you back to 1986. A lot of crazy things were going on around that time with my career. Even though I was only 17 or 18, I made sure I was super picky about the fame. Whenever it came to playing big shows or hanging out with all the big artists, I would fall back completely. This was the Latin Quarter days, and I’d find my little table in the back and chill out; that was just fine for me. I remember Eric B told my dad I needed to do more promotion and pop out at malls to meet our fans. My pops was like: “You need to get out there while you’re still hot!” But I told my dad that hip-hop was different and it’s important not to wear out your welcome mat within this culture. You have to preserve yourself a little bit. If you get a new gift every day, you become spoiled, and then it isn’t special anymore.

From a production standpoint, everything is produced by you on this album. Do you think you get enough credit as a producer?

RAKIM: You know, the Large Professor was showing me how to work the SP-1200 sampler way back in 1987, so I was always making beats in my spare time and digging in the crates with the crew! There was this shop called Paradise Records in Manhattan that I used to go to all the time, taking all their James Brown vinyl home with me to sample. This new album was definitely a chance to showcase my production skills; I wanted to show off another side to Rakim.

Predicting The 9/11 Attacks On New York City On “Casualties Of War” (1992)

Another bar on the new album that really stood out to me is when you say: “In life it is either to be or not to be.” I wondered, do you believe in fate? Like, did God have a plan for Rakim to be a legendary rapper, or did you create your own fate in this life?

RAKIM: That’s one hell of a question. You know, I always felt like I was gifted with these jewels from a higher power. Sometimes when I listen back to old songs, it doesn’t even feel like I wrote it, you know? I know that sounds super corny man, but it was like the spirits had taken over my body. I remember I once rapped: “Cursed by every spirit that never made it to birth.” Whoever the spirits are, I don’t know fully, but they’ve been taking care of me all this time.

Has there ever been a time, though, where you’ve listened back and thought to yourself, wow, maybe that verse was a little too prophetic?

RAKIM: For sure, for sure. “Casualties Of War.” I had a lot of friends fighting in the Gulf War at the time, and I would be in the crib watching TV, chilling, but in the back of my mind I was wondering what my brothers were going through and if they’d even survive. The idea was to write a song from their perspective. There’s this lyric: “I look for shelter when a plane is over me/ Remember Pearl Harbor? New York could be over, G.”

I remember when 9/11 happened like it did…it definitely bugged me out. My friend from California called me up and said: “Yo, Ra, Go on AOL News right now!” And they had this news story that said: “Rakim predicted 9/11” with my picture next to the Twin Towers. Any hair I had left, well, it stood up on my bald head. I guess whenever I hit the booth, I try to tap into something deep and I let it take over the writing process.