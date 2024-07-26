Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding – “Free”

New Music July 26, 2024 12:09 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last weekend, Ellie Goulding made an appearance at Calvin Harris’ performance in Ibiza and the pair debuted a new song titled “Free.” Since then, they’re been teasing the track with clips on social media, and now it’s finally out.

“Free” is far from Harris and Goulding’s first collaboration. They joined forces for 2023’s “Miracle,” 2014’s “Outside,” and 2013’s “I Need Your Love.” Meanwhile, Harris has deleted his previous teaser about his collaboration with Miley Cyrus called “Ocean,” so it looks like that isn’t happening. Check out “Free” below.

