Sage Elsesser, the rapper, producer, skateboarder, artist, and model known as Navy Blue, will have a new album out very soon. This morning Elsesser revealed that Memoirs In Armour, his first independent release since signing with Def Jam in 2021, will be out one week from today. He also shared lead single “Low Threshold,” a meditative, deconstructed track produced by Child Actor. Navy Blue notably seems to speak out against US support of Israel’s war in Palestine on the track: “Money ain’t make ’em but the dollar is a motherfucker/ My tax dollar killing children and their mothers/ Fathers, aunties, cousins, uncles, all that/ Guess it’s safe to say the bottom is the place to fall at.” Watch director Ryosuke Tanzawa’s video for the trck below.

Memoirs In Armour is out 8/2.