The world is still waiting for news on the forthcoming Nas/DJ Premier collaborative album, which is supposedly coming this year. People have been asking for that record for many years, and Nas and Premier announced it back in April, but we haven’t heard anything yet. But today, we do get to hear a new Premier track that features the big rap-star trio of Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and Big Sean.

In the past year or so, boom-bap artitect DJ Premier has released “Define My Name,” the teaser track from that Nas album, as well as singles with Snoop Dogg, Common, Russ, and Westside Gunn and Rome Streetz. Today, he shares the new song “Ya Don’t Stop” with Ross, Wayne, and Sean. Premier is original from Houston, but he spent his prime mostly producing for New York rappers. It’s a trip to hear one of his definitively New York beats with verses from three guys associated with different cities and eras. But when you get to be old enough, it’s all just classic rap, and Wayne and Ross are classic rappers. Big Sean is getting up there, too. Here’s how Premier says the song came to be:

I’ve been on a run, and releasing singles more consistently. I had an idea and wanted to initially get Wayne and Ross on the same track. I reached out to Rozay first, and he sent me back vocals the same day. I sent two tracks to Wayne to choose from, and he sent both back the same night and told me to keep them both. Big Sean called me to do a scratch hook for him. In return, he hopped on as well. Cypher complete!

Listen below.

“Ya Don’t Stop” isn’t the only new song with a Lil Wayne appearance today. He also gets croakily melodic on Cordae’s lush single “Saturday Mornings.” Check out the video below.