I’m not sure when I started following the doomy, dreamy Queens band Pink Mexico on Bandcamp, but I’m glad I did. Their new single “Petting Zoo,” out today, is a six-minute ethereal crusher that, with its dense, textured heaviness, reminds me of Hum in the best way. February’s more uptempo “Swear Words” proves that Pink Mexico’s sound can be stretched into different forms while retaining its essential character. Check out both songs below.

petting zoo by PINK MEXICO