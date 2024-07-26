The French band Rixe started up more than a decade ago, and their haunted, synth-streaked take on oi has been hugely influential on an underground level, especially in their homeland. In recent years, Rixe have been playing occasional shows, but they haven’t released any music since their three-song 2018 EP Act IV. This fall, Rixe are coming back to tour North America, and they’re also releasing a stark new EP called Tir Groupé.

Tir Groupé — French for Group Shot — is coming next month, and its title track is a stark, icy street-punk singalong with a drum-machine beat and a warlike sense of melody. It’s really good, and it’s got me excited at the prospect of seeing Rixe over here. Below, check out the “Tir Groupé” video, the new EP’s tracklist, and the band’s tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Tir Groupe”

02 “Diktat”

03 “Citadelle Rock”

04 “La Clé II”

TOUR DATES:

8/22 – Seattle, WA @ Tony’s Botanical Garden

8/23 – Olympia, WA @ Le Voyeur

8/24 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

8/25 – Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman Street

8/26 – Reno, NV @ Serva Pool

8/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Olifer Rock

8/29 – Denver, CO @ Hi Dive

8/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Farewell

8/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Golden Record & CBGBs

9/01 – Chicago, IL @ The Burlington

9/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Prototype

9/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo

9/04 – Buffalo, NY @ Area 54

9/05 – Albany, NY @ Eldorado Bar

9/06 – Boston, MA @ Sammy’s Patio

9/07 – New York, NY @ Meadows

9/08 – New York, NY @ Bootleg Bar

9/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club

9/11 – Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

9/12 – Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse

9/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum

9/14 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

9/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Siberia

9/16 – Houston, TX @ The End

9/17 – Austin, TX @ Ballroom

9/18 – El Paso, TX @ The Brunette

9/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Underground

9/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

9/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

The Tir Groupé EP is out 8/16 on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.