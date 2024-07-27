Watch Beyoncé Introduce Team USA For The Paris Olympics

On Friday, Lady Gaga, Céline Dion, Gojira, and more performed at the Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony. Shortly after, Beyoncé shared a video set to her Cowboy Carter anthem “Ya Ya” introducing US teams.

“Get a look at America y’all,” the iconic singer said. “These hopes and dreams, these superstars that represent us. The people of this big, bold, beautiful, complicated nation, all rooting together for them.”

Beyoncé mentions specific athletes, such as Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky, and Simone Biles. “Come on, you’ve got to love Noah and Sha’Carri, the fastest man and woman on the planet,” she proclaimed. “They’ll race the world anytime, anyplace. How about Caeleb? Proud papa, back in the drink for more gold. And Katie, the longer the race, the better she swims. And I know you know my girl Simone — born to fly, destined to inspire.”

“We’ve got superstars and we’ve got legends, we’ve got big dreamers who’ve fought their whole lives to get here, who gave up everything for one shot and made it,” she continued. Watch the clip below.