Watch Beck Cover Bob Dylan In Surprise Newport Folk Festival Set

This year’s Newport Folk Festival is currently in the midst in Rhode Island. The lineup has Hozier, Elle King, Gillian Welch, Brittany Howard, Orville Peck, and more. And Beck gave a surprise covers-heavy performance on Friday.

Beck opened up with Dylan’s 1965 track “Maggie’s Farm,” which Dylan himself first debuted to open his set at the festival in 1965. Beck also played renditions of Fred Neil’s “The Other Side Of This Life,” Jimmie Rodgers’ “Waiting For A Train,” and Blind Willie Johnson’s “God Moves On The Water.” He previously performed at Newport Folk in 2013 and 2021, and he plays with an orchestra at Carnegie Hall on Monday and Tuesday.

Below, check out his setlist and clips from his performance.

SETLIST:

01 “Maggie’s Farm” (Bob Dylan cover)

02 “The Other Side Of This Life” (Fred Neil cover)

03 “John Hardy” ([traditional] cover)

04 “Waiting For A Train” (Jimmie Rodgers cover)

05 “Stag’ Lee” ([traditional] cover)

06 “God Moves On The Water” (Blind Willie Johnson cover)

07 “The Golden Age”

08 “Lost Cause”

09 “One Foot In The Grave”

10 “Loser”

Meanwhile, the festival rightfully gave Mavis Staples a Bratmobile, and she joined Hozier’s headlining performance on Friday along with Joan Baez, The Lumineers, Allison Russell, Madison Cunningham, Nathaniel Rateliff, and more for a cover of the Band’s “The Weight.”