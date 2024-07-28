Juice Crew’s DJ Polo Has Died
DJ Polo, the rapper known as a member of the 1980s hip-hop collective Juice Crew and the duo Kool G Rap & DJ Polo, died on Saturday. His family confirmed the news on Instagram, writing:
It is with a heavy heart we mourn the loss of my father, the incredible DJ Polo.
He was not only a legend to the hip hop community but also to his family and we celebrate his life and legacy now and forever.
We would like to thank you all for your beautiful words and tributes – seeing the impact he made has been overwhelming and we are so grateful.
We would like to also take the time to address the following:
DJ Polo has more than 2 children, whatever is printed otherwise is false and has not been confirmed. Please reach out to a family member if you need to confirm information such as this. @hot97
Thank you all again for your condolences and for respecting the family’s privacy at this time.
We miss you Cuzmo.
Fellow New York producer DJ Chuck Chillout remembered Polo in an Instagram post of his own, writing: “This Hurt real Bad RIP To DJ POLO.” A cause of death has not been publicly shared.
Born Thomas Pough, DJ Polo’s musical career began after meeting Queens rapper Kool G Rap. In 1986, the pair recorded their first demo in the studio of Juice Crew members Mr. Magic and Marley Marl, who were impressed by the song and welcomed both Polo and Kool G into the crew. As a duo, they released the albums Road To The Riches (1989), Wanted: Dead Or Alive (1990) and Live And Let Die (1992) before splitting in 1993. A compilation album titled Rated XXX arrived in 1998. That same year, DJ Polo released Polo’s Playhouse, a full-length album of his beats with features from Ice-T, Biz Markie, and more.
