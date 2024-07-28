Juice Crew’s DJ Polo Has Died

DJ Polo, the rapper known as a member of the 1980s hip-hop collective Juice Crew and the duo Kool G Rap & DJ Polo, died on Saturday. His family confirmed the news on Instagram, writing:

It is with a heavy heart we mourn the loss of my father, the incredible DJ Polo.

He was not only a legend to the hip hop community but also to his family and we celebrate his life and legacy now and forever.

We would like to thank you all for your beautiful words and tributes – seeing the impact he made has been overwhelming and we are so grateful.

We would like to also take the time to address the following:

DJ Polo has more than 2 children, whatever is printed otherwise is false and has not been confirmed. Please reach out to a family member if you need to confirm information such as this. @hot97

Thank you all again for your condolences and for respecting the family’s privacy at this time.

We miss you Cuzmo.