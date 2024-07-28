Watch Maya Rudolph Cover Viral TikTok Song “One Margarita” While Opening For Vampire Weekend

Aside from comedy and acting, Maya Rudolph also performs in Princess, a Prince cover band she formed with Gretchen Lieberum. But they do more than just Prince covers! For example: They also cover That Chick Angel’s viral TikTok hit “One Margarita.”

Princess opened a few shows on Vampire Weekend’s tour (maybe they shook on it after that SNL episode?) and they played Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion Friday night. After doing a rendition of “Cool” by the Time — the funk-rock band Prince assembled — Princess did a medley that included the Golden Girls theme song, the Cheers theme song, the Super Mario theme song, and, of course, “One Margarita” — which we named one of the Best Songs Of The Week last summer and is still highly enjoyable. It also segues pretty well into “1999,” another hedonistic anthem. Check it out below.