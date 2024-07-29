Lady Gaga Debuts New Album Snippets, French Prime Minister Leaks Her Engagement

Lady Gaga is having quite the busy trip to Paris. After doing a cover of Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon Truc En Plumes” at the Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony last Friday, she shared snippets of her unannounced upcoming album to some lucky spectators on the street.

Gaga played some of her new album from a minivan, poking her head out of the sunroof while seemingly controlling the music on an iPad. (Very Charli XCX at Lot Radio of her.) Though chatter in fan-captured videos makes it kind of difficult to hear the music, a couple of talented audiophiles have cleaned up the recordings to isolate the song. Someone on Twitter/X said it sounds like Depeche Mode’s “Never Let Me Down Again.” Not necessarily a bad thing!

In other Gaga news, French Prime Minister and possible Little Monster Gabriel Attal inadvertently leaked the fact that the singer is now engaged to her longtime partner, the entrepreneur and tech investor Michael Polansky. Prime Minister Attal shared a TikTok of him and Gaga chatting at a swimming event, and Gaga can be heard introducing Polansky as “my fiancé.” Congratulations to them! See the relevant clips below.

