Kamala Harris Vinyl Meme Has A Generator Now

Last year, the Vice President went record shopping. In news footage posted on May 5, 2023, Kamala Harris can be seen emerging from Washington, DC’s HR Records and showing off purchases by Charles Mingus and Roy Ayers plus the Porgy And Bess soundtrack and calling Mingus “really one of the greatest jazz performers ever,” a gesture his camp appreciated The media moment, which was arranged as a promo op for Small Business Week, came and went without much fuss, but it has been recirculated into online prominence lately now that Harris is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Last week, as the VP vinyl video went viral, screenshot of Harris presenting her copy of Mingus’ Let My Children Hear Music to the gathered press corps inevitably became a meme as people started editing other album covers into her hand. Participating in that meme got a whole lot easier Friday when Twitter/X user @said_mitch created a meme generator that allows you to type in an album title and instantly plop it into Kamala’s clutches. Have fun with it and share your favorites below.

I had the pleasure of stopping by HR Records in DC to celebrate Small Business Week. Mingus, Ayers, Fitzgerald and Armstrong—if you don't know, now you know! pic.twitter.com/kevTuJMC7K — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 9, 2023