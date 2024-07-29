Last week, MUNA lead singer Katie Gavin announced her debut solo album What A Relief and dropped the lead single “Aftertaste.” On Saturday night, Gavin previewed the album with a solo-acoustic set at the Newport Folk Festival. This wasn’t Gavin’s first time playing solo — there’s video of her playing the Evanston venue SPACE way the hell back in 2011 — but it was her first solo show since MUNA started in 2013.

At Newport, Katie Gavin played six songs, all of which were drawn from What A Relief. One of those new songs was “As Good As It Gets,” Gavin’s forthcoming Mitski collaboration. Mitski wasn’t at Newport. Instead, Gavin’s MUNA bandmate Naomi McPherson came out to help sing that one. Gavin also played “Aftertaste” live for the first time. Check out some videos from her solo set below.

🚨 INFO ABOUT NEW MITSKI FEATURE! Katie Gavin performed the song last night and sang Mitski's part! The snippet below is assumed to be Mitski's verse. "Want you to disappoint me / on and off until we're old / I'm inside folding laundry / you're outside fixing the hose" pic.twitter.com/0Z68eNpwhh — mitski data (@mitskidata) July 27, 2024

What A Relief is out 10/25 on Saddest Factory Records.