Watch MUNA’s Katie Gavin Debut New Mitski Collab At Newport Folk Festival

News July 29, 2024 10:20 AM By Tom Breihan

Last week, MUNA lead singer Katie Gavin announced her debut solo album What A Relief and dropped the lead single “Aftertaste.” On Saturday night, Gavin previewed the album with a solo-acoustic set at the Newport Folk Festival. This wasn’t Gavin’s first time playing solo — there’s video of her playing the Evanston venue SPACE way the hell back in 2011 — but it was her first solo show since MUNA started in 2013.

At Newport, Katie Gavin played six songs, all of which were drawn from What A Relief. One of those new songs was “As Good As It Gets,” Gavin’s forthcoming Mitski collaboration. Mitski wasn’t at Newport. Instead, Gavin’s MUNA bandmate Naomi McPherson came out to help sing that one. Gavin also played “Aftertaste” live for the first time. Check out some videos from her solo set below.

What A Relief is out 10/25 on Saddest Factory Records.

