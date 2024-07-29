MJ Lenderman – “Joker Lips”

Right now, Wednesday member and chilled-out guitar hero MJ Lenderman is getting ready to release his new solo album Manning Fireworks, and we’ve already posted lead single “She’s Leaving You.” Today, Lenderman has also shared “Joker Lips,” another gorgeous ramble that hits right in the expansively bemused Kurt Vile zone.

“Joker Lips” is a song about quietly spiraling, and its lyrics are almost articulate in their struggle to say the right thing: “You know I really love my TV/ But all I really wanna see is see you near me.” MJ Lenderman plays almost all the instruments himself, but it still has a feeling of organic live-band choogle working for it. In director Ben Turok’s video, Lenderman and the Wind, his live band, play on a North Carolina hillside while the sun sets behind them. Check it out below.

Manning Fireworks is out 9/6 on Anti-.