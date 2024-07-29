Ozzy Osbourne Apologizes To Britney Spears, But Has Some Advice

Britney Spears has a bone to pick with Ozzy Osbourne. After a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast in which the Black Sabbath frontman said he was “fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube,” the pop star retaliated with an Instagram post telling “the most boring family known to mankind to kindly fuck off.” Now, Ozzy has apologized.

“Britney, I really owe you an apology,” Ozzy said in Monday’s Osbournes Podcast episode. “I’m so sorry for making that comment. However, it would be better if you didn’t do the same fucking dance every day. Change a few movements…I love Britney Spears, but it’s the same dance every day!” To which Ozzy’s daughter Kelly clarified: “No, sometimes she has knives.”

Ozzy made sure to double-down on his kind sentiments: “I really do apologize. I love you and I think you’re beautiful.”

As of right now, Spears’ Instagram is once again deactivated, so at least there’s one less website for Ozzy to stumble across her dances. See the podcast clip below.