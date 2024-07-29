No Age’s Dean Spunt has a new solo album on the way. Basic Editions, dropping in September, is billed as “an excursion in electronic sound that instrumentally unpacks his fascination with language — in this case, the syntax of systems and processes of various 64-voice E-mu modules.” Opening track “Gonzo Bop” is meditative yet off-kilter in a vaporwave sort of way. Check out the Spunt-directed video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Gonzo Bop”

02 “Critic In A Coma

03 “European Cardboard

04 “Boom Times At The Phatt Farm

05 “Apricot Child

06 “Confusion Is SysEx

07 “Highlighter Bombastic

08 “Fructose

09 “The Eternal Present

10 “Find Me In The Forums

Basic Editions is out 9/27 on Drag City. Pre-order or pre-save it here.