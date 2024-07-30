Hotline TNT have an exciting new companion piece for last year’s phenomenal Cartwheel. It’s a remix collection featuring some of the band’s exceptional peers, and fittingly, it’s called Somersault. The project features new spins on Cartwheel tracks by DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ, They Are Gutting A Body Of Water, Poisonfrog, Downstairs J, and Car Culture, all of which are streaming now.

Project mastermind Will Anderson had this to say:

I had no idea what to expect when we sent the stems out to get the Cartwheel tracks remixed, and all five of these visions messed with my head. When the artists asked me what BPM the song was at or how much headroom to leave in the mix, I didn’t know how to answer and probably gazed upon them with a one thousand yard stare as I recalled the horrors of my GarageBand project files, leaving them to their own devices to figure it out.

Stream Somersault below, where you’ll also find Hotline TNT’s latest tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

07/31 – Freiburg, DE @ Slow Club

08/01 – Darmstadt, DE @ Oetinger Villa

08/02 – Genk, BE @ AFF Festival

08/04 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/07 – Bergen, NO @ Perfect Sounds Forever

08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/11 – Luxembourg, LUX @ Conges Annules

08/13 – Brighton, UK @ Dust

08/14 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

08/15 – Devon, UK @ Outside Devon

08/16 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/17 – Coura, PT @ Paredes De Coura

09/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church *

09/29 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *

09/30 – Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz *

10/01 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall *

10/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

10/04 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage *

10/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Funhouse @ Mr. Smalls *

10/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s *

10/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome *

10/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

10/11 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

10/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

10/13 – Green Bay, WI @ The Tarlton Theatre *

10/18 – Eau Claire, WI @ Stone’s Throw

* w/ Disq

Somersault is out now via Third Man.