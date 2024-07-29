Genre-jumbler KennyHoopla’s music has often veered between pop-punk and indie rock, depending on whether he was working with Travis Barker or not. Today he’s back in indie mode, including in a business sense: New single “ONE TULIP//” is his first release since parting ways with Arista Records. It’s a jangly, dreamy, post-punky track that sounds like Captured Tracks could have released it in 2012.

KennyHoopla says:

I didn’t realize while writing it but I think this song is about how when you’re trying so hard to make sure no one is let down at all but you forget about showing up for yourself. I’ve tried to be of help my whole life and exhausted myself to be enough for my family and friends through empathy, currency, and just simply being there physically but you’ll always be half the person they need you to be until you learn to be a friend to yourself and make yourself whole.