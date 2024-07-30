Girls’ Christopher Owens Shares First New Song In Seven Years

New Music July 30, 2024 By Danielle Chelosky

Girls' Christopher Owens Shares First New Song In Seven Years

In 2017, Christopher Owens released Vante with his band Curls. The singer-songwriter is back today with “I Think About Heaven,” his first new music since then.

Since Vante, Owens endured a motorcycle accident that left him immobilized, struggled with homelessness, and dealt with the death of former Girls bandmate Chet “JR” White. Nevertheless, “I Think About Heaven” sways with vibrance and light, especially as he lulls, “Things don’t seem so bad/ Things don’t seem so sad.” Hear it below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

